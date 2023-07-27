Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 300,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,871 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $258,941,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

