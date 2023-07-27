Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

