Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

