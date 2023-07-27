Lincoln National Corp Buys 501 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $80.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

