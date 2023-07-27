Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $762.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.51 and its 200 day moving average is $677.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.99 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

