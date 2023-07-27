Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.63. 225,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

