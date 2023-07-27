Lincoln National Corp Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after buying an additional 789,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after buying an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.