Lincoln National Corp Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

