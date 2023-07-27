Lincoln National Corp Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

