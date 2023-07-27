Lincoln National Corp Has $301,000 Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 119,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.1198 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

