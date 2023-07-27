Lincoln National Corp Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $307,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 422.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.