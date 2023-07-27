Lincoln National Corp Invests $283,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,380,000 after purchasing an additional 298,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

