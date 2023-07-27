Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. 1,610,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

