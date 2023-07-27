Lincoln National Corp Sells 398 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 105,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS NURE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

