Lincoln National Corp Takes $266,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

