Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 EPS.
Shares of LAD opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 195.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 101,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
