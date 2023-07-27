LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $66.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.