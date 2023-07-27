Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

LYG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 8,935,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,799. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

