LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.69.

NYSE URI opened at $445.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.24 and a 200 day moving average of $402.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

