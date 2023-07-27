LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,797 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of EVERTEC worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

