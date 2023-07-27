LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $848.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

