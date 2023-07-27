LSV Asset Management Has $13.05 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

