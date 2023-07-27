LSV Asset Management Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,517,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.