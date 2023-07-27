LSV Asset Management Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

