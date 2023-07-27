LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.37% of Mativ worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 33.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3,212.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATV opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $862.63 million, a P/E ratio of -92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

