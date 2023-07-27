LSV Asset Management Sells 10,800 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

