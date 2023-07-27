LSV Asset Management Sells 26,373 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.5 %

ETD opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

