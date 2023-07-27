LSV Asset Management Sells 42,112 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,112 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.30% of Primoris Services worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 208,084 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

