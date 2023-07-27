LSV Asset Management Sells 4,900 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MHK opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.