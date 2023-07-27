LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,900 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UVE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

