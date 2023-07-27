Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.
LULU opened at $378.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.65 and a 200-day moving average of $345.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 128.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
