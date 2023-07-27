Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.06.

TSE LUG opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.90. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.98%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.