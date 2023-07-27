Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%.
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
