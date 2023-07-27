Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

