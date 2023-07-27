Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

