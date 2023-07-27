Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $201.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $197.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $192.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.