Martin Ward Purchases 71,661 Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Ward acquired 71,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £242,214.18 ($310,570.82).

Redde Northgate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 338 ($4.33) on Thursday. Redde Northgate plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 438 ($5.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The company has a market cap of £774.73 million, a P/E ratio of 575.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,067.80%.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Read More

