MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.27 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

