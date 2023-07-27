Maurice Sciammas Sells 9,843 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.