Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Merus by 520.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 271,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

