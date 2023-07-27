Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $407.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.91.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $765.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.