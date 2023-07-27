Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.20.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.