Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.91.

NASDAQ:META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

