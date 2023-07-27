Michael Hsing Sells 28,845 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $528.80 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.55 and a 200-day moving average of $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

