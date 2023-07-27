Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Microsoft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.24.
Institutional Trading of Microsoft
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Microsoft
In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.