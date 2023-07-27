Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

