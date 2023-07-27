Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.33. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 41,951 shares trading hands.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

