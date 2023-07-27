Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

