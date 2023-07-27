Mizuho Begins Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $360.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.88.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $372.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.90. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

