Mizuho Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $358.00 on Monday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.89.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

