Mizuho Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $66.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.52.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01, a PEG ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

