Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($3.01) Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,393,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,393,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,005 shares of company stock valued at $45,850,275. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

